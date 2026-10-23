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Home / Punjab / Several SAD leaders from Muktsar, Moga join BJP; Kewal Dhillon says party will form govt in 2027

Several SAD leaders from Muktsar, Moga join BJP; Kewal Dhillon says party will form govt in 2027

Former municipal councillor Maninder Singh Mehndi, SOI leader Navneet Singh Navi Brar and senior advocate Ramesh Grover among those who join BJP

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:41 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Senior advocate Ramesh Grover among those who join BJP. Image credit/Instagram @rameshgroveradvkt
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Several Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders from Sri Muktsar Sahib and a senior SAD leader and advocate from Moga joined the BJP in the presence of Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Those who switched over from Muktsar include Maninder Singh Mehndi, a former municipal councillor and SAD circle president; Navneet Singh Navi Brar, in-charge of the Punjab IT Cell and vice-president of the SOI Punjab; and youth Akali leaders Harmeet Singh Buttar and Lakhvir Singh Khirkianwala. Harmander Pal Pehlwan, a youth leader and fitness coach, also joined the party. BJP district president Kuldeep Singh Bhangewala was present.

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In Moga, senior advocate Ramesh Grover joined the BJP. Before joining the SAD, he was the AAP’s district president and in-charge of its Legal Cell for the Faridkot Zone. He contested the 2017 Assembly election from Moga as an AAP candidate and has also served multiple terms as president of the Bar Council. Moga district BJP president Harjot Kamal was present.

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Welcoming the leaders, Dhillon said Grover’s induction would strengthen the party in Moga and nearby areas. He added Grover had carved a distinct identity for himself in the legal profession and in social and political life, adding that his experience and public connect would benefit the party.

Dhillon said the joinings reflected the growing trust of Punjabis in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He claimed that the party’s base was expanding, with leaders and workers from various parties joining it, and that the youth, in particular, were backing its policies and development agenda.

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He said Punjab was grappling with drug abuse, gangsterism, extortion, a deteriorating law and order situation, corruption and mounting debt, alleging that the ruling AAP government had failed on all these fronts.

Dhillon said people had seen governments of all parties and that there was a growing sentiment in favour of giving the BJP a chance this time. He expressed confidence that the BJP would form a majority government in 2027 and work to restore Punjab’s prosperity.

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