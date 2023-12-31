Several trains run late due to dense fog

Ludhiana, December 30
Inclement weather pushed rail traffic off track in the region on Saturday as several long and short-route trains were running late.
Some of the trains were even cancelled by the Indian Railways and a few were also short terminated due to extreme fog.
As a result, passengers were a harried lot. Most trains were running late by four to 20 hours.
According to information, Amarnath Express was running late by 12 hours, Swarna Shatabdi by 2 hours, SVDK Vande Bharat by 3.26 hours, Chhattisgarh Express by 4.19 hours, Hirakund by 6 hours and Sachkhand Express by 20 hours.
Suman Arora, a city-based businessman, said he had to visit Madhya Pradesh but the train was running late by more than 5 hours.
