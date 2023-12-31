Several trains run late due to dense fog

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

Inclement weather pushed rail traffic off track in the region on Saturday as several long and short-route trains were running late.

Some of the trains were even cancelled by the Indian Railways and a few were also short terminated due to extreme fog.

As a result, passengers were a harried lot. Most trains were running late by four to 20 hours.

According to information, Amarnath Express was running late by 12 hours, Swarna Shatabdi by 2 hours, SVDK Vande Bharat by 3.26 hours, Chhattisgarh Express by 4.19 hours, Hirakund by 6 hours and Sachkhand Express by 20 hours.

Suman Arora, a city-based businessman, said he had to visit Madhya Pradesh but the train was running late by more than 5 hours.