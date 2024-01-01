Severe cold conditions, dense fog to continue in Punjab, Haryana in next 2 days: IMD

IANS

New Delhi, January 1

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the next two days.

The weather forecast agency said dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over some parts of the plains of northwest and east India during next three days and gradually decrease thereafter.

The IMD further predicted that under the influence of a fresh easterly wave and Low Pressure Area over West Equatorial Indian Ocean, adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, light to moderate rain is expected at some places over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala and Lakshadweep in the next three to four days with isolated heavy rain over Lakshadweep during Monday to Thursday, south Tamil Nadu on Monday and Kerala on Monday and Thursday.

In its bulletin, the IMD said dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during night and morning hours in some parts over Punjab during Monday to Friday.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during night and morning hours in some parts of Haryana and Chandigarh during Monday to Wednesday and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent two days,” it said.

The IMD predicted dense to very dense fog conditions to prevail in early morning/morning hours in some parts of Uttarakhand during Tuesday to Saturday, east Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday and in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

#Kerala #Rajasthan #Tamil Nadu #Uttar Pradesh