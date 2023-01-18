Severe cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda reels at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, January 18
Severe cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits at most places in the region.
Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab recorded minimum temperatures of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius and 0.5 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the meteorological department's weather report.
Amritsar recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 2.8 degrees, Patiala 2.6 degrees, Pathankot 3.8 degrees, Gurdaspur 2 degrees, Moga 0.5 degrees and Mohali 4.2 degrees Celsius, it said.
Chandigarh recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degree Celsius, Sirsa 1 degree, Hisar 2 degrees, Karnal 2.4 degrees, Rohtak 2.8 degrees and Ambala 4.9 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been in the grip of severe cold for more than three weeks.
