Severe cold wave may subside soon: IMD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

The severe cold wave sweeping across north-western India is expected to abate after 24 hours, though foggy conditions during morning are likely to continue for another five days.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue for another day and dry weather will prevail thereafter, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperatures were in the range of 9-14°C in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, which are below normal in some parts by 3-6°C. The minimum temperatures over these areas during this period were in the range of 7-10°C, which are above normal by 1-3°C, according to the IMD.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in Punjab in the last 24 hours was 12.2°C in Mohali while the lowest minimum temperature was 6°C in Gurdaspur.

In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature recorded during this period was 14.7°C in Gurgaon while the lowest minimum temperature was 6°C in Narnaul.

Despite forecast for light rain at isolated places, both Punjab and Haryana have remained dry this month so far, according to the IMD data. From January 1 to 9, the normal rainfall for Punjab has been 5 mm and for Haryana, it has been 4 mm.

A Western Disturbance is prevailing as a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbourhood with a trough aloft in middle tropospheric westerlies. Under its influence, light isolated rainfall and snowfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 9 and isolated rainfall over Punjab and Haryana.

Dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during January 10-14, according to the weatherman.