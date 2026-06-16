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Home / Punjab / SEWA Punjab celebrates International Domestic Workers Day

SEWA Punjab celebrates International Domestic Workers Day

Programmes held in Mohali, Moga, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Malerkotla and Nabha to highlight workers’ concerns

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:51 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Domestic workers take pledge to strengthen collective efforts for labour rights and social recognition
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The Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) in Punjab on Tuesday celebrated the International Domestic Workers Day in recognition of domestic workers’ struggles, identity, and rights as women workers. Each year on this day, domestic workers participate in large numbers and reinforce their commitment to take a pledge to demand better working conditions, fair wages, paid leaves, dignity and respect as workers in the informal economy.

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The day was observed across 6 districts of Punjab where SEWA Punjab works, including Mohali, Moga, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Malerkotla, and Nabha. Ahead of June 16, with the support of SEWA Punjab, SEWA domestic worker members organised a series of awareness sessions leading to signature campaigns and peaceful rallies, to sensitise and raise awareness among the public, their employers and the government around the issues and problems they face as workers.

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