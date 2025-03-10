DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Sewage leakage troubles residents in Tarn Taran

Sewage leakage troubles residents in Tarn Taran

There has been no respite for residents and shopkeepers of many localities on Shani Mandir road here from the foul smell emanating due to leakage of sewage. Local residents said the leaking sewerage water was not only emanating a foul...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:34 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

There has been no respite for residents and shopkeepers of many localities on Shani Mandir road here from the foul smell emanating due to leakage of sewage.

Local residents said the leaking sewerage water was not only emanating a foul smell but had also damaged the roads with deep pits forming in them.

The residents of Sun Rise Enclave said they have been bringing their problem to the notice of Municipal Council but due attention was being paid to it. Arvinderpal Singh, SDM-cum-Administrator and Randeep Singh Waraich, Executive Officer (EO) of the Municipal Council, neither responded to mobile phone calls nor to SMS or WhatsApp messages when this correspondent tried to reach them for their views.

Advertisement

Negligence on the part of the administration is resulting in damage to the roads with the affected people demanding immediate note of the situation and appropriate action to resolve the grievances of the public.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper