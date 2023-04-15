Sex determination racket busted, 2 held

Ferozepur, April 14
Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Friday for allegedly running a sex determination racket with the help of a doctor. The arrests were made from Aalewala village in Ferozepur after the Health Department in Faridkot got information about the racket and the officials decided to lay a trap.
According to information, following a tip-off, a team from the PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) branch of the department raided the place where the accused were allegedly running an illegal ultrasound centre.
Chief Medical Officer Rajinder Pal said the suspects — Sukhdev Singh and Manjit Kaur of Muktsar — acted as agents and contacted potential clients. “After getting the tip-off about the racket, we sent a pregnant woman as a decoy with Rs 30,000 in marked currency and we followed the woman after informing the police,” said Dr Chander Sekhar, Senior Medical Officer, Faridkot, who was leading the four-member team.
While the doctor who was conducting the sex determination tests was yet to be arrested, the currency notes were seized from the agents.
A case under the Parental Diagnostic and Prevention of Misuse Act was registered. “The police have launched a manhunt to nab the others who were involved in this business,” said the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...