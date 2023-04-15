Sex determination racket busted, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, April 14

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Friday for allegedly running a sex determination racket with the help of a doctor. The arrests were made from Aalewala village in Ferozepur after the Health Department in Faridkot got information about the racket and the officials decided to lay a trap.

According to information, following a tip-off, a team from the PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) branch of the department raided the place where the accused were allegedly running an illegal ultrasound centre.

Chief Medical Officer Rajinder Pal said the suspects — Sukhdev Singh and Manjit Kaur of Muktsar — acted as agents and contacted potential clients. “After getting the tip-off about the racket, we sent a pregnant woman as a decoy with Rs 30,000 in marked currency and we followed the woman after informing the police,” said Dr Chander Sekhar, Senior Medical Officer, Faridkot, who was leading the four-member team.

While the doctor who was conducting the sex determination tests was yet to be arrested, the currency notes were seized from the agents.

A case under the Parental Diagnostic and Prevention of Misuse Act was registered. “The police have launched a manhunt to nab the others who were involved in this business,” said the police.