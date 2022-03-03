Nangal sexual assault accused sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Nangal, March 2

After five-day police remand of private school principal Amritpal Dhiman of Nangran village, an accused of sexual assault on students, a Nangal court has sent him to judicial custody here today. His friend Shiv Kumar, who was arrested for leaking the obscene video clips of the accused, has also been sent to judicial custody.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the police had completed the questioning of both the accused. The forensic report was awaited and it was likely to be ready in next few days. “The police are likely to file a challan in the court in this regard next week.” —