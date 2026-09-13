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Home / Punjab / SFJ operative held in Faridkot

SFJ operative held in Faridkot

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Balwant Garg
Faridkot, Updated At : 01:05 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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A special cell of the Delhi Police, with assistance from the Faridkot police, has arrested an operative linked to the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) from Dod village in the Bajakhana area.

The accused, identified as Pritpal Singh, alias Kaka, was allegedly involved in painting pro-Khalistan graffiti on public walls and recording videos of the act for circulation online. Investigations revealed that he was in direct contact with SFJ chief and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, according to the case registered at the Bajakhana police station.

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As per the FIR, registered under Section 13 of the UAPA, Pritpal was tasked by Pannun to carry out anti-national activities in the region, film the vandalism and send the clips back to the network for propaganda purposes. The work was reportedly carried out with the involvement of Mangal Singh, a resident of Mehma Sarja village in Bathinda district, who allegedly filmed himself writing the slogans and sent the videos to Pritpal for onwards transmission to Pannun’s team.

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Following the arrest, the Delhi Police, with local assistance, apprehended Pritpal Singh, while Mangal Singh is still absconding.

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