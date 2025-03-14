‘SGPC acted at behest of its political bosses’

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) went beyond its mandate when it removed jathedars of the Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, said Damdami Taksal head Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa said on Thursday.

“It was for the first time in the history that Sikh traditions were torpedoed by the SGPC at the behest of its political bosses for vested interests,” he alleged.

The statement came a day ahead of a Panthic congregation called by the Sikh seminary, which was once led by Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale, at Anandpur Sahib over the issue.

The congregation has been called by the seminary on the sidelines of the Holla Mohalla celebrations.