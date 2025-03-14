DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / ‘SGPC acted at behest of its political bosses’

‘SGPC acted at behest of its political bosses’

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) went beyond its mandate when it removed jathedars of the Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, said Damdami Taksal head Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa said on Thursday. “It was for the first time in...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:01 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) went beyond its mandate when it removed jathedars of the Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, said Damdami Taksal head Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa said on Thursday.

“It was for the first time in the history that Sikh traditions were torpedoed by the SGPC at the behest of its political bosses for vested interests,” he alleged.

The statement came a day ahead of a Panthic congregation called by the Sikh seminary, which was once led by Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale, at Anandpur Sahib over the issue.

Advertisement

The congregation has been called by the seminary on the sidelines of the Holla Mohalla celebrations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper