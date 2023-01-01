SGPC alleges disrespect to articles of Sikh faith

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 31

The SGPC has flayed the disrespect to five ‘Ks’ (articles of Sikh faith) at Champatpur village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The SGPC has asked UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the National Minorities Commission to immediately act against the accused.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president, in a press note, said the incident once again showed that excesses were being committed on the minority Sikh community in the country.