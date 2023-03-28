SGPC budget today, Haryana shrines to get ‘symbolic’ grant

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, March 27

It will be for the first time in the history of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) that the income and expenditure quotient of gurdwaras and Sikh institutions in Haryana has been omitted from the proposed main annual budget (2023-24) of the Sikh body.

However, a provision for a supplementary “symbolic” budget has still been kept for the Haryana shrines, separate to that of the SGPC budget, to be presented on March 28.

The development is the outcome of the SGPC losing a legal battle over the validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act, 2014, followed by the occupation of Sikh shrines and institutions by the Haryana Government-nominated ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

On March 17, the HSGMC (ad hoc) presented its first budget of Rs 106.50 crore for 2023-24. It aims to upgrade health, education and other facilities in gurdwaras.

There are a total of 52 gurdwaras in Haryana. The HSGMC has already assumed the control of all eight historical gurdwaras of Schedule 1, as notified under Section 85 of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, along with other shrines under Section 87.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Haryana’s budget would not be part of the main SGPC budget this time, yet a “symbolic” budget had been kept, to be used “as per the situation”.

“Constitutionally, the possession of the Haryana gurdwaras and institutions is still in favour of the SGPC as the Centre has yet not denotified the gurdwaras. So, a supplementary budget will be there,” he said, adding that “if the (HSGMC) still managed to get its gurdwaras denofied, its budget proportion would stand null and void”.

As per estimates, the SGPC has been sparing Rs 50-60 crore for the Haryana gurdwaras and institutions.

For 2022-23, the SGPC had passed an annual budget of Rs 988.15 crore.

8 historical gurdwaras in HSGMC control

