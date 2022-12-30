SGPC celebrates birth anniversary of Tenth Guru amid calendar row

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

Amid a row over the Nanakshahi Calendar, the Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of tenth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh was celebrated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at the Golden Temple complex today.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Golden Temple to offer prayers on the occasion and waited in long queues to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

A child performs ‘gatka’ during nagar kirtan in Patiala on Thursday. Rajesh Sachar

On the other hand, the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) has announced that it would celebrate the same occasion on January 5, 2023. The discrepancy in the dates of Gurpurb is due to Nanakshahi Calendar conflict.

The PSGPC and several Sikh organisations in India and gurdwara panels in the US follow the original Nanakshahi calendar whereas the SGPC follows the Akal Takht-approved amended version of the calendar, also known as Bikrami Calendar, when it comes to observing the Gurpurbs.

The SGPC has celebrated the occasion on the 14 Poh (December 29) in Nanakshahi Samvat 554 (2022-23).

While the voices were raised to hold the birth anniversary of Guru to January 5 (that is 23 Poh as per Nanakshahi calendar this time) to end the confusion, but the SGPC has refused to extend the date, even though it falls during the “Shaheedi Saptah” of the Sahibzadas.

SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur, who was also the member of the Calendar committee earlier, suggested that to end the confusion, the SGPC could follow the solar version of the modified Calendar that describes the Gurpurb as 23 Poh too. “Instead of the Lunar version, the solar version of Calendar would match the date of birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh with the original Nanakshahi Calendar. If the SGPC could agree, it would end the

confusion,” she said.