SGPC concerned over Sikh man’s killing in Pak

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, JUNE 25

The SGPC has appealed to External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar to raise a strong protest against the Pakistan government over its failure to protect minorities after a Sikh shopkeeper was shot dead and another injured by unidentified gunmen in two separate incidents during the past two days in Pakistan.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president, said the matter should be taken up at the diplomatic level so that the Pakistan government would take appropriate steps to protect the lives and properties of Sikhs in future. He slammed the Pakistan government for its failure to protect the minorities.

He expressed condolences with the family of slain shopkeeper Manmohan Singh, who was killed by unidentified armed motorcyclists on Saturday. A day before, a grocery store owner Tarlok Singh, 30, sustained injuries when unidentified armed assailants opened fire at him. Both incidents occurred in Peshawar.

Earlier, Sikh shopkeeper Dyal Singh was killed in a similar way in Peshawar on March 31.

Manjit Singh Bhoma, chairman of the Dharam Prachar Committee Punjab of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee strongly condemned the attacks on the minority Sikhs in Pakistan and urged the MEA to contact its counterpart.

Sarchand Singh, adviser to the National Commission of Minorities, appealed to the panel to take up the matter with the MEA to request the Pakistan government to ensure the safety of the minorities there.