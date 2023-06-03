SGPC condemns Rahul's remarks

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

Rahul Gandhi’s comparison of the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Guru Nanak Dev’ ‘Udasis’ during his address in California, has not gone down well with the SGPC.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that Rahul’s statement was an expression of his short-sightedness and poor knowledge of Sikh history.

He advised the Congress leader to refrain from rubbing salt in the wounds of the Sikh community.

“He talks about uniting India, but should remember the what his party did in 1984. Were the 1984 anti-Sikh riots executed at the behest of his party for uniting the nation? He must clarify it,” said Dhami.