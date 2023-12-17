SGPC defers march to seek release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

After an objection by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), the SGPC postponed the proposed a ‘Panthic protest march’ to press for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’. The march, which was to start at Delhi’s Gurdwara Rakabganj and end at Rashtrapati Bhawan, was scheduled to be held on December 20.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami announced the deferment of the march during an urgently called press briefing here this afternoon. He did not give a fresh date for the protest. Without elaborating on the objections of DSGMC, he said the decision was taken after DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka sent a letter to Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. He added that they had to value the opinion of the DSGMC chief since he is a member of the five-member committee to explore options to secure release of ‘Bandi Singhs’.

