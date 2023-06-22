SGPC delegation meets Punjab Governor, demands to nullify Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

A high-level delegation led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami today met Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and demanded from him to nullify the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state Assembly.

The memorandum stated that the interference made by the Punjab government headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 and the provisions of the SGPC is unconstitutional, which should not be allowed.

Talking to the media after meeting with the Governor, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the government is going beyond its jurisdiction and complicating Sikh affairs. The government has interfered in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, by making an issue of Gurbani broadcast in the Legislative Assembly, he stated.

This step is a direct violation of the constitution as any amendment in the Sikh Gurdwara Act can be done only by the Centre government with the recommendations of the SGPC, added Dhami. He said that the Punjab government has no right to interfere in the management of the SGPC.

Dhami said the matter of Gurbani broadcast is completely administrative, which AAP government is using for its political interests. He said the aim of Bhagwant Mann government is to weaken the SGPC, but the Sikh community will not allow this to happen.

The SGPC president said the Governor has been explained in detail about the unconstitutional act of the state government and he has assured that he will examine this bill as per the constitution and will not allow any injustice to take place.

