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Home / Punjab / SGPC delegation reaches Nepal to assess flood situation, plan relief work

SGPC delegation reaches Nepal to assess flood situation, plan relief work

Rajinder Singh Mehta says team will meet affected families and finalise roadmap for distribution of ration and essential supplies

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:28 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Representative photo, SGPC logo. File
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A delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) reached Nepal on Monday to assess the situation in flood-affected areas and initiate relief measures for affected families.

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The delegation was sent on the directions of SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, who had announced that the committee would extend all possible assistance to people affected by the floods in Nepal.

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The delegation comprises SGPC members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Gurcharan Singh Grewal and Advocate Bhagwant Singh Siyalka, besides SGPC Assistant Secretary Azad Deep Singh. Local Sikh representative Angad Singh and Amarjit Singh from the SGPC-managed Sikh Mission are assisting the delegation in Nepal.

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Rajinder Singh Mehta said the delegation would visit flood-hit areas, assess the ground situation and meet affected families to ascertain their immediate requirements.

“Based on the assessment, relief operations will be undertaken and ration, essential commodities and other relief material will be provided according to the needs of the affected people,” he said.

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Mehta said the SGPC had undertaken relief operations for victims of natural disasters in India and abroad in the past and would extend all possible assistance to the flood-affected people in Nepal.

He said the delegation would finalise the roadmap for relief operations after assessing the situation on the ground so that assistance could reach those in genuine need.

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