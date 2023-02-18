SGPC delegation’s Indore visit fails to resolve row over saroops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 17

The row between Sikh and Sindhi community over the maintenance of Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroops’ by the latter in Indore refuses to end, if the report of the SGPC delegation which inquired into the issue is any indication.

Recently, there were incidents in which activists of Sikh organisations from Punjab had shifted the saroops from the homes and shrines of Sindhi community in Indore to a gurdwara, alleging that the ‘rehat maryada’ was not being followed by them in maintenance of the holy scriptures at their places. This had led to a clash between the Sikhs and the local Sindhi community, most of them having faith in the Guru Granth Sahib.

To gauge the situation, the SGPC had sent a delegation to Indore and it submitted a report to the SGPC today.

A member of the delegation, said the Sindhi community, which follows the practices of the Sanatana Dharam, was not inclined to resolve the issue.

“It was unanimously decided that the matter should be resolved at Akal Takht. They were invited to Akal Takht on February 7, which they did not attend,” he said.