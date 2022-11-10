SGPC election: SAD survives a scare

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, November 9

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate, Harjinder Singh Dhami, has been re-elected as the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), but the party seems to have just escaped a scare of losing to rebels.

The rebel candidate, Bibi Jagir Kaur, polled 42 votes, the highest by any candidate who stood for the post against the wish of the powerful Badal family. Usually, candidates opposed by the Badals get between 20 and 25 votes. With Bibi Jagir Kaur getting almost double the votes today, the party, especially the president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, will have to work overtime to handle further rebellion and unite workers and members.

Already, the legislative wing head of the party, Manpreet Singh Ayali, has spoken and acted against the party leadership. Senior vice-president Jagmeet Singh Brar has also demanded a change in the leadership and giving more responsibility to the youth. This rebellion came in the wake of party’s dismal performance in the Assembly elections earlier this year. The party could get only three seats of the 117 in its worst-ever performance.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, however, has termed the victory of Dhami a “lesson” for the rebels and those who interfere in the internal matters of the Sikh community. In multiple tweets, he said, “I thank Akal Purakh, the Khalsa Panth and SGPC members for giving a resounding rebuff to anti-Sikh conspirators and their stooges by reposing faith in the SAD.”

The SGPC election was a high-pitch event this time as former president Bibi Jagir Kaur announced her candidature for the post on her own. The party president and other leaders termed it indiscipline and asked her to withdraw in favour of the official candidate of the party, Harjinder Singh Dhami. Sukhbir and other leaders also claimed that Sikh leaders, along with the BJP, were trying to break the party by supporting Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Task cut out for party

