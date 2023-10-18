SGPC elections: Schedule for voters' registration released

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

The schedule for preparations of electoral rolls for the long-due Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general elections has been released.

The last SGPC polls were held in 2011 in which over 52 lakh ‘eligible’ voters from the state had participated.

The Commissioner, Gurdwara Elections, Punjab, has directed all DCs of the state that the process of registration of new votes and revision of voters’ lists will start on October 21, lasting until November 15.

During the process, the Form-1 meant for voters’ registration can be furnished with aspirants’ declarations at the designated offices in the district only by ‘sabat surat’ Sikhs (with unshorn hair and beard).

As per the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, a Sikh above 21 years of age is eligible to vote.

