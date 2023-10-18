SGPC elections: Schedule for voters' registration released

Amritsar, October 17
The schedule for preparations of electoral rolls for the long-due Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general elections has been released.
The last SGPC polls were held in 2011 in which over 52 lakh ‘eligible’ voters from the state had participated.
The Commissioner, Gurdwara Elections, Punjab, has directed all DCs of the state that the process of registration of new votes and revision of voters’ lists will start on October 21, lasting until November 15.
During the process, the Form-1 meant for voters’ registration can be furnished with aspirants’ declarations at the designated offices in the district only by ‘sabat surat’ Sikhs (with unshorn hair and beard).
As per the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, a Sikh above 21 years of age is eligible to vote.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots