SGPC employees in Haryana protest, seek transfer to Punjab

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 12

With the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, several employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) serving in Haryana shrines fear losing their jobs. At least 23 Punjab-based permanent SGPC employees, who served at Gurdwara Nada Sahib, Panchkula, as ‘granthis’, ‘kirtaniyas’, ‘kathavachaks’ and ‘sewadars’, are reluctant to continue under the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC). They want the SGPC to transfer them to Punjab.

SGPC spokesperson Harbhajan Singh Vakta said the transfer issue also came up during the panel’s executive.

On the other hand, the affected employees staged a dharna in front of the SGPC headquarters at the Golden Temple complex. A qualified ‘kathavachak’, Charanjit Singh, said there were 70 SGPC employees, who served in various shrines and institutions located in Haryana.

“Those who hail from Haryana have opted to stay with the HSGMC. The ones like us, who belong to Punjab, have no other choice except to go back to our native state. We want the SGPC to provide us jobs in any part of Punjab,” he said.

Charanjit said he was appointed by the SGPC for Amritsar in 2013. He was deployed at various locations in Punjab, including seven years at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, before being transferred to Gurdwara Nada Sahib.

Though the HSGMC (ad hoc) never shunted them out, yet they were told to give an undertaking before April 1 whether they intend to continue with the HSGMC or go with the SGPC. The protesters said as they did not submit undertakings, the HSGMC might revoke their salaries.

Balwinder Singh, who belonged to Fatehgarh Sahib, was clerk at Gurdwara Nada Sahib. He said, “I have an octogenarian mother to take care back home. Moreover, all our funds are lying with the SGPC. How can we rely on the HSGMC.”

Similarly, Beant Singh said he was heart patient and needed family support. He said the SGPC was indifferent to their problems. He said, “How can we ask our children to adopt our field when there is no certainty?”