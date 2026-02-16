DT
Home / Punjab / SGPC executive meet on Feb 19

SGPC executive meet on Feb 19

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:51 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
Amid row over “sale” of Gurdwara Amb Sahib land in Mohali, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will hold its executive meet on February 19.

On February 13, the SGPC took away those gurdwaras, which fall under Section 85 of the Sikh Gurudwara Act, from SGPC secretary Partap Singh and gave these to Gurinder Singh Mathrewal, additional secretary of the SGPC.

Mathrewal will independently report the matter of these gurdwaras to SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan for further documentation to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. On the complaint of SGPC secretary Partap Singh, a case was registered against seven persons in connection with the sale of gurdwara’s land in Mohali.

