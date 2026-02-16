SGPC executive meet on Feb 19

Amid row over “sale” of Gurdwara Amb Sahib land in Mohali, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will hold its executive meet on February 19.

Advertisement

On February 13, the SGPC took away those gurdwaras, which fall under Section 85 of the Sikh Gurudwara Act, from SGPC secretary Partap Singh and gave these to Gurinder Singh Mathrewal, additional secretary of the SGPC.

Advertisement

Mathrewal will independently report the matter of these gurdwaras to SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan for further documentation to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. On the complaint of SGPC secretary Partap Singh, a case was registered against seven persons in connection with the sale of gurdwara’s land in Mohali.