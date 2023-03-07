SGPC funding for 6 Haryana schools, colleges to continue

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 6

Although the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) is keen to take over the management of gurdwaras in Haryana, there is no word on who would release the maintenance funds for one medical and five educational institutions being run in the state by trusts set up by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Ending the uncertainty, the SGPC has decided that in its ensuing budget, the annual funding of over Rs 10 crore to a medical and five educational institutions in Haryana will continue. However, it will not include the ‘dasvand’ contribution, reflected as earning in the budget, from the gurdwaras in Haryana.

Sukhminder Singh, secretary (Education), SGPC, said, “The SGPC will continue to abide by its duty for the institutions in Haryana.”

He, however, added that the plan to provide 100 seats for training doctors with an investment of Rs 60 crore at the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Shahabad Markanda, Haryana, had been put on hold.

Besides, the SGPC has been providing an annual grant of Rs 8 crore to Miri Piri Institute. The Miri Piri Institute was constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crore in 2006. However, its functioning had been hanging fire for years altogether for the want of a no-objection certificate (NOC). Later, the institute started functioning after securing the NOC.

The other five educational institutions have been receiving a grant varying between Rs 2 crore and Rs 4 crore every year. These institutions are Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Khalsa College, Panjokhara, Ambala; Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa Public School, Kaithal; Mata Sundri Khalsa College for Women, Nising, Karnal; Dashmesh Senior Secondary School, Kapal Mochan, Yamunanagar, and Sant Mohan Singh Matwala Public School, Tirlokewala, Sirsa.

He said Rs 12 crore was annually received as ‘dasvand’ from eight gurdwaras in Haryana. Earlier, the SGPC had formed a sub-committee, which submitted its recommendations for the budget which is likely to cross the magic figure of Rs 1,000 crore.