SGPC greets Punjabis on poll win in Canada

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday congratulated Punjabis, particularly the Sikh candidates, who emerged victorious in Canada’s federal elections.

He said it was a matter of pride for the Sikh community and all Punjabis that these candidates had secured win, proving their leadership in Canadian politics.

Dhami also congratulated Canada’s emerging Liberal Party and its leader, Mark Carney, on their performance in the elections. “We hope the winning candidates will work for social justice and the welfare of all communities,” he said.