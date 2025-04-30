DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / SGPC greets Punjabis on poll win in Canada

SGPC greets Punjabis on poll win in Canada

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday congratulated Punjabis, particularly the Sikh candidates, who emerged victorious in Canada’s federal elections. He said it was a matter of pride for the Sikh community and all Punjabis that...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:06 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.
Advertisement

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday congratulated Punjabis, particularly the Sikh candidates, who emerged victorious in Canada’s federal elections.

He said it was a matter of pride for the Sikh community and all Punjabis that these candidates had secured win, proving their leadership in Canadian politics.

Dhami also congratulated Canada’s emerging Liberal Party and its leader, Mark Carney, on their performance in the elections. “We hope the winning candidates will work for social justice and the welfare of all communities,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper