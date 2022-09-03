SGPC holds meet, calls for protest on Sept 12 over release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Amritsar, September 2
To facilitate release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) languishing in various jails of the country, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced a mass movement involving its members, various organisations and individuals.
Signature campaign
To involve the masses, the SGPC meet decided to conduct a ‘signature campaign’ across the state. Under the programme, the SGPC teams would approach people at their doorstep to get their endorsement for the release of the ‘Bandi Singhs’.
The SGPC called a meet of all members today, chaired by its president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, to get feedback before coming up with an action plan.
In a resolution, it was unanimously approved that on September 12, protests would be held outside the offices of the Deputy Commissioners and UT administrator in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, during which the members would wear black clothes.
Besides, special counters with posters and hoarding seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ will be set up at important spots of the cities and gurdwaras. Thereafter, a joint memorandum along with the signed forms will be submitted to the Punjab Governor by committee members.
Dhami said, “During the members’ meet, it was also decided to rope in retired Sikh judges, intellectuals and lawyers to discuss the legal aspect of the campaign to counter government’s apathy on the issue before carrying forward the struggle.”
The attacks on religious places of worship were also condemned, especially vandalism of a church in Tarn Taran.
