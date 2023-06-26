SGPC ignoring Sikh traditions: Panthic outfits

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 25

Accusing the SGPC of ignoring the Sikh traditions and values during the appointment and removal of Takht Jathedars allegedly at the behest of SAD, several Panthic organisations have announced to organise a World Sikh Conclave on the occasion of “Miri Piri Divas” at Anandpur Sahib on June 28.

Satnam Singh Khanda, one of the organising members, said blatant violation of the traditions was witnessed when Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was replaced with Jathedar Raghbir Singh. He said the main objective of the conclave would be to mobilise the Sikh sangat to run the institution of Akal Takht as per Panthic traditions.