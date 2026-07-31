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Home / Punjab / SGPC invites applications for Pak pilgrimage

SGPC invites applications for Pak pilgrimage

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:17 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has invited Sikh devotees to submit their passports for inclusion in the annual jatha to Pakistan in November this year. The pilgrimage will mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sri Nankana Sahib.

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SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said the visa process had begun. Devotees wishing to join must submit their passports to the SGPC by August 10. Applications must include a recommendation from the SGPC constituency member concerned.

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Pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib and other historic Sikh shrines in Pakistan during the religious tour. Kahlwan added that applicants must also attach a photocopy of their Aadhaar card or voter identity card along with their passport as proof of identity.

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He appealed to the Sikh community to submit the required documents well before the deadline to allow the SGPC to complete visa formalities in time.

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