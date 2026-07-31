SGPC invites applications for Pak pilgrimage

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has invited Sikh devotees to submit their passports for inclusion in the annual jatha to Pakistan in November this year. The pilgrimage will mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sri Nankana Sahib.

Advertisement

SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said the visa process had begun. Devotees wishing to join must submit their passports to the SGPC by August 10. Applications must include a recommendation from the SGPC constituency member concerned.

Advertisement

Pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib and other historic Sikh shrines in Pakistan during the religious tour. Kahlwan added that applicants must also attach a photocopy of their Aadhaar card or voter identity card along with their passport as proof of identity.

Advertisement

He appealed to the Sikh community to submit the required documents well before the deadline to allow the SGPC to complete visa formalities in time.