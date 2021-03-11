SGPC joint panel's first meeting today; to strategise efforts for release of Sikh prisoners

Amritsar, May 18
The 11-member joint action committee formed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will hold its maiden meeting tomorrow with the sole agenda of carrying forward the efforts to facilitate the release of the Sikh political prisoners.
On the directions of Akal Takht, the SGPC had convened the Panthic convention at Teja Singh Samundri Hall on May 11, in which, Sikh body Harjinder Singh Dhami was unanimously asked to form the joint panel.
Dhami said, “Irrespective of political or religious differences, the representatives of various Panthic and Sikh political organisations have joined hands for the release of the Sikh prisoners. It is a good start and we are hopeful of a positive outcome.”
He said the panel would meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, besides Governors and CMs of different states where the Sikh prisoners were still behind the bars despite completion of their sentences.
