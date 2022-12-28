SGPC legal team to follow 1984 riot cases

Amritsar, December 27
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will follow the cases pertaining to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
SGPC member Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka today held a meeting with Delhi-based Sikh leader Kuldip Singh Bhogal, who is active for the justice to the 1984 Kanpur Sikh genocide victims’ families.
After observing the status of the ongoing court cases, Sialka said although a SIT was formed by the UP Government about four-year ago and many arrests had been made, all accused had not been arrested yet.
In the Kanpur genocide, 127 Sikhs were killed for which the Sikh community has been continuously demanding justice. “More than 70 persons were accused in the genocide cases while only 34 have been arrested so far,” he said. He said the accused at large had been trying to get bail due to the laxity of public prosecutors, due to which the Sikh families of the victims were going through mental agony.
