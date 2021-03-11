SGPC lodges plaint for hurting religious sentiments

Amritsar, August 17
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has strongly condemned the act of a man identified as Karamjit Singh, who visited Golden Temple while wearing a T-shirt bearing photo of tainted Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.
Claiming to be a Congress worker, he was also spotted getting his photographs clicked on the shrine premises and making it viral on the social media.
The SGPC assistant media secretary, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, said a police complaint had been lodged in this regard. “The CCTV camera footage recorded his activities. He entered parikrama (circumambulation) through Atta Mandi side entrance and returned after getting his photograph clicked with Harmandar Sahib in the background. It is clear that this person had come to commit this mischief only and not to pay obeisance at the Guru’s house,” he said.
On the other hand, the district Congress chief, Ashwani Kumar Pappu, condemned the incident and clarified that no person identified as Karamjit Singh was ever member of the party. “We have absolutely no concern with this person, who is defaming the Congress. Earlier also, he was doing mischievous activities like cutting cake on Tytler’s birthdays,” he said.
Meanwhile, the SGPC, president Harjinder Singh Dhami, has strongly condemned the act of Karamjit Singh. Dhami said a police complaint against him would be lodged for deliberately committing this act.
“Jagdish Tytler is the main accused in 1984 Delhi Sikh Genocide. He can never be forgiven by the Sikh Qaum (community). Visiting Darbar Sahib while wearing a T-shirt bearing his image is a deliberate attempt to annoy the Sikhs,” he said.
“The shrine is a centre of devotion for the people from all over the globe where they pay obeisance to get mental peace and spirituality. This act of hurting sentiments and disturbing its serenity could never be tolerated,” he added.
Two years ago, Karamjit had created a controversy by erecting hoardings at his house greeting Tytler on his birthday, which were removed only after intervention of Sikh activists.
Deliberate attempt to annoy Sikhs
