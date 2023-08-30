SGPC lodges police complaint against ‘Yaariyan 2’ makers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 29

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has initiated legal action against the makers of “Yaariyan 2” for objectionable visuals in a song “Saure Ghare”. In the song released on YouTube channel of T-Series on August 27, a clean-shaven actor can be seen wearing a “kirpan”.

The SGPC has sought an immediate ban on this film and got in touch with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics, and the Central Film Board of Certification.

A complaint has been filed with the Police Commissioner, Amritsar. Though the filmmaker released an official statement on X that the actor was wearing a ‘khukri’ and not a ‘kirpan’, the SGPC rejected it, saying Sikhs know the difference between “kirpan” and ‘khukri” and the way both are worn on the body.

“We are not satisfied with your illogical clarification. Therefore, we are initiating a legal action as the video is still in public domain and continuously hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community,” said the SGPC.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said only initiated Sikhs could wear “kirpan” as the Sikh rehat maryada (code of conduct). SGPC spokesman Harbhajan Singh Vakta said an official of T-Series was conveyed that this controversial video should be removed from the YouTube channel immediately.

