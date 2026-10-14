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Home / Punjab / SGPC member sends legal notice to AAP MLA over Jathedar remarks

SGPC member sends legal notice to AAP MLA over Jathedar remarks

Avtar Singh Ria seeks public apology, warns of defamation case

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Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Avtar Singh Ria has sent a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manwinder Singh Gyaspura over his remarks concerning the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib in connection with an alleged incident at Harmandir Sahib. The controversy has also drawn the intervention of the Akal Takht Jathedar, who has summoned AAP MLAs over the issue.

Through his counsel, advocate Amardeep Singh Dharni, Ria has sought a public apology from Gyaspura, alleging that the MLA’s statement accusing the Jathedar of denying entry to a person on the basis of their Dalit identity was baseless and had harmed social harmony.

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Addressing the media, Ria said the use of such language in connection with a religious institution was contrary to Sikh traditions and decorum. He maintained that the Sikh Gurus preached equality among all human beings and alleged that the MLA’s remarks were politically motivated. Ria also pointed out that he himself belonged to a reserved category.

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Advocate Dharni said the legal notice had given Gyaspura 15 days to visit Sri Akal Takht Sahib and tender a public apology before the Sikh congregation. He warned that failure to comply would prompt Ria to file a civil defamation suit, alleging damage to reputation.

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