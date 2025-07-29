DT
PT
SGPC moves HC seeking uniform guidelines to protect Sikhs' right to carry kirpan

SGPC moves HC seeking uniform guidelines to protect Sikhs’ right to carry kirpan

Filed as a PIL, the petition seeks the issuance of directions to the Centre and state governments to implement in letter and spirit the fundamental rights guaranteed to the Sikh community under Article 25
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:05 PM Jul 29, 2025 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and a woman advocate today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the formulation and circulation of uniform regulatory guidelines to uphold the fundamental right of Sikhs to carry ‘kirpan’ “as a mark of their faith in Sikh religion as enshrined in the Constitution of India”.

Filed as a Public Interest Litigation, the petition seeks the issuance of directions to the Centre and state governments to implement in letter and spirit the fundamental rights guaranteed to the Sikh community under Article 25, which ensures freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practise and propagate religion.

One of the petitioners, advocate Armanjot Kaur, enrolled with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, detailed in the petition how she was barred from appearing in the competitive examination for the Rajasthan Judicial Services. According to the plea, Armanjot Kaur travelled to Jodhpur to take the examination. However, she was denied entry into the examination hall on June 23, 2024, by a Judicial Officer present at the gate despite her repeated assertions.

“The petitioner explained to the judicial officer that small ‘kirpan’ was very important ‘kakaar’ to be worn by a baptized Sikh and that wearing of the same was allowed by Article 25 of the Constitution of India. But all her requests were turned down and she was refused entry in the examination hall.”

The petition states that even after she approached a senior Judicial Officer — the Administrative Officer (Judicial), Rajasthan High Court — and submitted a written complaint, no remedial action was taken and she was not allowed entry for the examination. As a result, she was forced to miss an examination she was otherwise eligible and entitled to take. The matter is expected to come up for hearing shortly.

