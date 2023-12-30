SGPC objects to school plays on Sahibzadas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has taken a stern view of physical presentation of Sahibzadas in plays enacted by children in schools on the ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

Terming it against the Sikh principles, the SGPC today sought an explanation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with the Ministries of Education, Culture and Minority Affairs, Government of India.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said in various states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, children played the roles of Sahibzadas on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. “We have sought explanation from the ministries concerned and the CBSE,” he said.

The SGPC had objected to the nomenclature ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ and recommended the Centre to rename it as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’, but in vain. “As per directions of Akal Takht, we wrote to the Centre to rename it, but it was overlooked. The onus lies on the Central Government,” he said.

