SGPC order to display Takht edict gets mixed response

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While most SGPC-managed gurdwaras in Amritsar have displayed flex boards carrying a photograph of the Akal Takht's ‘adesh’ (directive), the move has so far not found favour in gurdwaras run by Singh Sabha and other local committees in Jalandhar.

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However, at least six such boards calling Mann 'Guru Dokhi, Panth Virodhi' have been installed in Kartarpur and one each in Phagwara and Sultanpur Lodhi.

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“We have installed flex boards at Gurdwara Tham Ji Sahib, Gurdwara Gangsar Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Chaubacha Sahib in Kartarpur. In addition, we have also got installed three more boards along roadsides,” said Ranjit Singh Kahlon, an SGPC member from Kartarpur.

The boards have been installed just adjacent to the foundation stones laid by AAP MLA Balkar Singh. On this, Kahlon said, "The local police have been after me to get the boards removed, but we are not doing that."

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Likewise, Jarnail Singh Dogranwala, SGPC member from Kapurthala, said, "We are in the process of getting the boards printed. However, we will install these boards at seven historical gurdwaras of Sultanpur Lodhi and three in Kapurthala after the June 27 general house meeting."

A similar board was installed on the wall at the main entrance of Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib, Phagwara, on Tuesday. One such board had been installed outside Gurdwara Nauvi Patshahi at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jalandhar ahead of a Shiromani Akali Dal meeting. The board was removed as soon as the meeting got over.

“We have been allowing all Sikhs and Akali groups to hold meetings with sangat here, but we are not taking sides with anyone. Devotees are free to make their own mind regarding the ongoing controversies,” said the gurdwara management.

The managements of other gurdwaras too are trying to stay away from the SAD vs AAP attacks and counter-attacks. "Most management committee members were earlier Akalis. Now, every committee has members with their own affiliations. No one wants to step into the issue which has taken a sharp political turn. Also outside the gurdwara, every office-bearer has his own business and no one wants to take on the government directly", said a member of a prominent gurdwara in Jalandhar city.

In Amritsar, the SGPC has installed flex boards outside historic gurdwaras and at prominent locations, including Heritage Street leading to Golden Temple, to publicise the Akal Takht directive. It has asked local gurdwara committees to install similar boards.

The local managements of several historic gurdwaras are often reluctant to follow SGPC instructions as they are not directly associated with the SAD. However in many gurdwaras managed by local committees across the Majha region, the boards have been installed by SGPC members.

Besides, the SAD has put up related posters at various locations, especially roadsides and major roundabouts. Some flex boards have allegedly been torn down. SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka alleged that unidentified persons damaged flex boards in Majitha, Kathunangal, Chwinda Bypass on Batala Road and Fatehgarh Sahib last night. He added that complaints would be lodged at police stations concerned.

On June 23, the SGPC directed managers and in-charges of historic gurdwaras to display the orders issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib regarding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. However, no such directions were issued to the managements of non-historic gurdwaras.