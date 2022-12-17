SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 16

During a meeting at Gurdwara Bhatha Sahib, the dharam prachar committee (DPC) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has appealed to the Akal Takht Jathedar to take the lead in view of the current situation arising after recent incident of burning of chairs at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Jalandhar.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said such controversy should be resolved through dialogue.

Dhami said Akal Takht had issued ‘hukamnamas’ to ensure that there was no confusion over making seating arrangements for differently-abled or people unable to sit on the ground in gurdwaras.

#akal takht #ropar #SGPC #Sikhs