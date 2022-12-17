SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

Ropar, December 16
During a meeting at Gurdwara Bhatha Sahib, the dharam prachar committee (DPC) of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has appealed to the Akal Takht Jathedar to take the lead in view of the current situation arising after recent incident of burning of chairs at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Jalandhar.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said such controversy should be resolved through dialogue.
Dhami said Akal Takht had issued ‘hukamnamas’ to ensure that there was no confusion over making seating arrangements for differently-abled or people unable to sit on the ground in gurdwaras.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...