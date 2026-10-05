SGPC panel to submit report on rape allegation against Amarjit Singh Chawla on October 6

The four-member inquiry committee constituted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to probe the rape allegation against Amarjit Singh Chawla at a sarai in Anandpur Sahib will submit its preliminary report to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

SGPC secretary and coordinator of the inquiry committee, Balwinder Singh, said the panel had examined relevant facts, documents and the versions of different parties while conducting the inquiry.

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He said the purpose of the inquiry was to establish the facts rather than favour any individual or party. He also urged all concerned to refrain from drawing conclusions or making statements without verification until the report was submitted.

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Balwinder Singh said social media could not be treated as a substitute for an inquiry agency or a court, and that unverified allegations against Sikh personalities or institutions could create unnecessary controversy and confusion.

Separately, Dhami said the report would be made public through the media at noon on Tuesday after it was received from the committee. He said all aspects of the report would be placed in the public domain.

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Dhami said the matter was serious and sensitive and that the inquiry committee had been given 15 days to complete its investigation. The report was prepared after examining various aspects of the matter, he added.

The SGPC had constituted the four-member committee to conduct a fact-based inquiry into the Anandpur Sahib-related issue.