DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / SGPC panel to submit report on rape allegation against Amarjit Singh Chawla on October 6

SGPC panel to submit report on rape allegation against Amarjit Singh Chawla on October 6

SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh says panel had examined relevant facts, documents and the versions of different parties while conducting the inquiry

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:04 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amarjit Singh Chawla. Photo: Tribune file
Advertisement

The four-member inquiry committee constituted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to probe the rape allegation against Amarjit Singh Chawla at a sarai in Anandpur Sahib will submit its preliminary report to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

SGPC secretary and coordinator of the inquiry committee, Balwinder Singh, said the panel had examined relevant facts, documents and the versions of different parties while conducting the inquiry.

Advertisement

He said the purpose of the inquiry was to establish the facts rather than favour any individual or party. He also urged all concerned to refrain from drawing conclusions or making statements without verification until the report was submitted.

Advertisement

Balwinder Singh said social media could not be treated as a substitute for an inquiry agency or a court, and that unverified allegations against Sikh personalities or institutions could create unnecessary controversy and confusion.

Separately, Dhami said the report would be made public through the media at noon on Tuesday after it was received from the committee. He said all aspects of the report would be placed in the public domain.

Advertisement

Dhami said the matter was serious and sensitive and that the inquiry committee had been given 15 days to complete its investigation. The report was prepared after examining various aspects of the matter, he added.

The SGPC had constituted the four-member committee to conduct a fact-based inquiry into the Anandpur Sahib-related issue.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts