SGPC passes Rs 1,138-cr budget, allocates Rs 855 cr for gurdwaras

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

The SGPC unanimously passed a budget of Rs 1,138 crore for the fiscal 2023-24 here today. It recorded a hike of Rs 150 crore (around 15 per cent) in comparison to the last year’s budget of Rs 988 crore.

Out of Rs 1,138 crore, Rs 855 crore would go to various gurdwaras as grant. During the next fiscal, the SGPC will pay over Rs 500 crore as salary bills for the entire staff of gurdwaras, education and healthcare institutions, Rs 87.33 crore for serving langar and Rs 60.36 crore for “karah parshad” to be distributed among devotees. Similarly, Rs 24 crore has been kept for constructing serais (inns).

A provision of Rs 20,000 monthly aid each to the victim families of 1984 anti-Sikh riots was also made. A sum of Rs 1.95 crore was allocated for a similar monthly aid to the families of Bandi Sikhs.

A sum of Rs 1 crore was kept for providing training to the deserving Sikh youth preparing for the administrative services exams, over Rs 7 crore for setting up a Sikh Prachar Centre abroad, Rs 4.72 crore for installing solar plants at gurdwaras, Rs 1.8 crore for litigation as regards Panthic matters, Rs 3.69 crore for Dharma Artha Fund and Panthic Welfare Fund.

Similarly, Rs 3.70 crore will be spent on promoting Sikhism in other states, Rs 2 crore for celebrating centenaries of historic Sikh personalities, Rs 2.50 crore for Gurmat events and Rs 3 crore for sports academies.

Although the HSGPC has parted ways with the SGPC, the latter kept Rs 57.11 crore for the upkeep of gurdwaras in Haryana. The SGPC chief said these gurdwaras were still notified under the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, and the SGPC was legally bound to maintain them. He asked the Haryana Government to return its management to the SGPC.

Earlier, SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal tabled the budget. He said the SGPC’s budget was just 1 per cent of the state government’s budget and majority it was spent on social welfare projects.

Opposing the speech of SGPC member Amrik Singh Shahpur, two other members indulged in heated arguments and even tried to snatch the microphone from him.

Key allocations