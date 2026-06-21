SGPC passes resolution seeking CM Bhagwant Mann’s resignation

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has passed a resolution demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, stating that he has no moral right to continue in the office following the “Hukumnama” (directive) issued by the Akal Takht, Sikh’s highest temporal seat, in connection with a controversial video.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the SGPC’s executive committee chaired by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday.

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The SGPC also released a video recording of the Mann’s appearance before the Akal Takht on January 15 and the proceedings initiated by officiating Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj thereafter. He was summoned to the Akal Takht secretariat for clarifying his stand over the controversial video. The video pertains to the conversation and discussion that took place over the objectionable video.

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Dhami said the Akal Takht had already ordered social boycott of the CM and appealed to the Sikh community to abide by the directive in accordance with Sikh traditions and maryada.

The SGPC president said the committee had also decided to convene its general house meeting on June 27 to deliberate on the issue further. After the meeting, the SGPC would take the matter to the “people’s court”. “Our members will hold meetings in every constituency to make people aware about the developments,” he added.

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Sharing the video of CM’s appearance before the Akal Takht, Dhami said Mann had agreed to forensic examination of the alleged video and he was asked to give names of forensic laboratories. He said the Akal Takht had contacted the CM and his office regarding the forensic investigation of the video, but there was no response.

“The CM repeatedly said the video was AI-generated, but the claims fell flat following the forensic examination. The report did not find any evidence of tampering or the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Consequently, the Akal Takht proceeded with action in accordance with Sikh religious norms and traditions,” said Dhami. Now, a narrative was being built that the man in the video was not Mann, he added.