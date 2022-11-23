SGPC plans signature campaign for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ from December 1

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has chalked out a plan to conduct a nationwide signature campaign to enable the masses to join with its endeavour for early release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) languishing in jails despite completion of their sentences.

The signature campaign will be launched from December 1 to spread awareness among the sangat about the cases of Sikh prisoners and the punishments they had served.

The centre of this campaign will be the SGPC office in Amritsar, while sub-centres will be established in every district of Punjab and Sikh missions outside Punjab. A written and digital record will also be maintained simultaneously.

In another decision, the SGPC executive, in the light of Akal Takht directions, appealed to the Union Government to observe the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’ instead of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

“Martyrdom day of Sahibzadas is an important page of Sikh history, which should be observed as per the spirit of Sikh heritage and Gurmat (teachings of Sikh Gurus). Therefore, the Centre should change and announce the name of this day as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’ as suggested by the committee formed by Akal Takht,” said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The SGPC executive has decided to honour the dignitaries only with books instead of Siropa, shawl and mementoes in every educational institution.

#SGPC #Sikhs