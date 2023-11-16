SGPC poll: Now, voters can register till Feb 29

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

The voters’ enrolment process for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general poll has been pushed to February 29, 2024.

Today, a fresh notification was issued by the Gurdwara Election Commission with a revised schedule in this regard. The last date for receipt of claims and objections will be April 11, 2024. The final publication of the voters’ list will be May 3, 2024.

Earlier, the voters’ registration was between October 21 and November 15.

Many Sikh organisations, including the SGPC, had approached Justice SS Saron (retd), Commissioner, Gurdwara Election Commission, apprising him about the problems being faced by members in registering their votes.

In the 2011 elections, a total of 52.69 lakh voters were registered in Punjab, followed by 3.37 lakh in Haryana, 23,011 in Himachal and 11,932 in Chandigarh.

As Haryana may be out of the picture this time as it has already constituted a separate ad-hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, the voters from Himachal and Chandigarh would participate in the SGPC poll.

While Chandigarh has started the enrolment procedure from today, Himachal has yet to start this exercise. Thus, taking cognisance of flaws in the registration process, the Gurdwara Election Commission has extended the window.

