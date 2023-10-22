SGPC poll's electoral roll revision begins

Amritsar, October 21

The process of preparing electoral rolls for the ensuing SGPC election commenced today. The Sikh body urged Sikh voters to register themselves in full force to ensure free and fair election. The 25-day process will last till November 15.

In a video message released here today, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami asked Sikh voters to ensure that they applied for participating in the voting.

He urged the government and the Election Commission to include more alternative identity proofs for the process of registering new voters and correction of electoral rolls.

He said yesterday, new rules were added, including affixation of a photograph, a copy of either Aadhaar card or voter ID card while filing the required document for registration. He added that some people had reservations over producing Aadhaar as ID proof. The SGPC chief said efforts would be made to meet the Commissioner of Gurdwara Elections regarding this matter. — TNS

