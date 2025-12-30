SGPC president slams Punjab govt’s ‘political’ FIR over missing Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroops’

A day after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asked SGPC to desist from using ‘Panth’ shield to evade action on missing ‘saroops’, president of the Sikh body Harjinder Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, launched a counter attack on the government. He accused the state government of lodging an FIR without conducting a probe and targeting SGPC to deflect the attention of people from its performance in the forthcoming election year.

Dhami stated that in accordance with the directions of the Akal Takht, the government will not be allowed to interfere in the affairs of the Sikh institutions. He, however, refused to disclose the next plan of action.

In the case concerning 328 ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib, he said there was no question of recovering them as these were never misplaced but some black sheep, in order to pocket extra sum, fudged the figures.

Dhami slammed the AAP government for registering an FIR and forming a SIT in the matter, despite the government having previously acknowledged before the high court that SGPC is a competent institution authorised to take action in its administrative matters. He alleged that the sudden registration of an FIR reveals the government’s political intent.

He added that the government’s actions challenge the authority of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. The Akal Takht had directed Dr Ishar Singh to conduct a probe, and based on his report, SGPC took action against employees of all ranks. Dhami questioned the justification for the government’s interference.

Dhami pointed out that the high court order cited by the Punjab Government actually includes an affidavit acknowledging SGPC’s jurisdiction, and there was no direction to register an FIR. He accused the government of double standards, recognising SGPC as a competent body while registering an FIR under false pretences.

Dhami termed this a political move by the Mann government, evident of its interference in Sikh affairs.