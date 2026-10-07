DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / SGPC probe into Chawla case flags tampering of sarai records

SGPC probe into Chawla case flags tampering of sarai records

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo, SGPC logo. File
Advertisement

he preliminary inquiry by a four-member inquiry committee into the alleged rape of a woman at an Anandpur Sahib sarai has found alleged tampering with accommodation records.

Based on the findings, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami suspended Takht Kesgarh Sahib former manager Malkit Singh and sarai in-charge Amrik Singh. Sarai helper Prabhjot Singh has also been transferred, while further departmental inquiry has been ordered.

Advertisement

The case relates to allegations made by a woman against former SGPC member and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Amarjit Singh Chawla.

Advertisement

Dhami said the inquiry found that two entries in a sarai register had allegedly been inserted later by Amrik Singh and that the serial numbers in the register had also been tampered with to accommodate the entries. He said the handwriting in the disputed entries did not match the regular sequence of entries in the register.

“A separate handwriting examination would be obtained as part of the further inquiry,” he added.

Advertisement

Dhami said the committee also found that the woman had stayed at Anandpur Sahib sarai on seven occasions after paying the prescribed ‘bheta’ (accommodation fee). She had also stayed at an SGPC accommodation in Amritsar seven times and at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali twice.

Dhami rejected allegations that the SGPC had provided her free accommodation or a vehicle facility.

Addressing the issue of financial assistance being provided to the woman, Dhami said the amount was sanctioned from the SGPC’s ‘Dharam Arth Fund’ after she submitted an application seeking assistance for medical treatment. He said such assistance was routinely provided to needy persons and claimed the documents submitted by the woman were from a government hospital.

Dhami also questioned AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu over the release of the woman’s phone records while the police investigation was underway. He rejected Pannu’s allegation that the woman had met him before staying at Anandpur Sahib.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts