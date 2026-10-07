SGPC probe into Chawla case flags tampering of sarai records

he preliminary inquiry by a four-member inquiry committee into the alleged rape of a woman at an Anandpur Sahib sarai has found alleged tampering with accommodation records.

Based on the findings, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami suspended Takht Kesgarh Sahib former manager Malkit Singh and sarai in-charge Amrik Singh. Sarai helper Prabhjot Singh has also been transferred, while further departmental inquiry has been ordered.

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The case relates to allegations made by a woman against former SGPC member and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Amarjit Singh Chawla.

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Dhami said the inquiry found that two entries in a sarai register had allegedly been inserted later by Amrik Singh and that the serial numbers in the register had also been tampered with to accommodate the entries. He said the handwriting in the disputed entries did not match the regular sequence of entries in the register.

“A separate handwriting examination would be obtained as part of the further inquiry,” he added.

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Dhami said the committee also found that the woman had stayed at Anandpur Sahib sarai on seven occasions after paying the prescribed ‘bheta’ (accommodation fee). She had also stayed at an SGPC accommodation in Amritsar seven times and at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali twice.

Dhami rejected allegations that the SGPC had provided her free accommodation or a vehicle facility.

Addressing the issue of financial assistance being provided to the woman, Dhami said the amount was sanctioned from the SGPC’s ‘Dharam Arth Fund’ after she submitted an application seeking assistance for medical treatment. He said such assistance was routinely provided to needy persons and claimed the documents submitted by the woman were from a government hospital.

Dhami also questioned AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu over the release of the woman’s phone records while the police investigation was underway. He rejected Pannu’s allegation that the woman had met him before staying at Anandpur Sahib.