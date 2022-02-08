SGPC questions parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Amritsar, February 7
The SGPC has strongly objected to the Haryana Government’s decision of granting a 21-day furlough to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Undergoing imprisonment in murder and rape cases, Sirsa dera head was released on parole from Sunaria jail in Rohtak today. The 21-day furlough (February 7 to 27) comes barely 13 days ahead of the voting for the Assembly poll.
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The decision is detrimental to the communal harmony of Punjab and it should be revoked immediately.” He said the dera head had been serving sentence on serious charges. “Ram Rahim was directly linked to the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015."
Dhami said the BJP was not shying away from spoiling the atmosphere of the country, especially Punjab, for gaining political advantage in the Assemby poll.
Dhami said, “Many Sikh political prisoners have been languishing in jails, despite completing their sentence. What is the need to release dera Sirsa chief when Punjab heads to poll? It is being done by the BJP to garner votes in Punjab little realising that it can vitiate peace.”
