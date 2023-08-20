SGPC receives ‘Silver Button’ from YouTube

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 19

The SGPC received the ‘Silver Button YouTube Creators Award’ after its YouTube channel, ‘SGPC, Sri Amritsar’, breached the subscriber count of one lakh.

The channel was launched on July 23 to broadcast Gurbani live from the Golden Temple’s Sachkhand (sanctum sanctorum). SGPC president Harjinder Dhami said the channel had been receiving constant support from the sangat. He added that the award was finalised a couple of weeks ago when the number of subscribers crossed the one lakh figure. At present, the figure of subscribers stands at over two lakh.

