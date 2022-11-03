SGPC remembers 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 2

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today organised a bhog of ‘Akhand Path’ at Gurdwara Jhanda Bunga Sahib in the Golden Temple complex today to remember the martyrs of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said it was highly unfortunate that even after 38 years, the Sikh community had not received justice.

“The incident was a cruel act against humanity at the behest of the then government. The Congress can never be acquitted of this crime. Rewarding the culprits by giving them high positions is like rubbing salt on the wounds of the Sikhs,” he said.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh termed the span of time between November 1 and 4, 1984 as a “black week” in Sikh history.

Golden Temple Granthi Giani Gurminder Singh also paid tribute to the martyrs. He said, “The tragedy was extremely painful, which the community can never forget.”

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said it was a heinous act in which Sikhs were targeted under a planned conspiracy.

