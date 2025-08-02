SGPC removes GNDU VC from key committee

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday removed Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh from the panel constituted to frame rules for the appointment of the Akal Takht Jathedar.

The action came after a purported video of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) allegedly linking Guru Nanak Dev’s philosophy with the Vedanta in the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat surfaced online.

However, the VC denied the charge, saying some portions of the video were removed to send out a distorted message. SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the video circulating online showed him “expressing views aligned with an anti-Sikh ideology during his conversation with the RSS chief”.

“In light of objections raised by the Sikh community, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami removed him from the committee,” he said.

Commenting on the controversy, the Vice-chancellor said he had gone to Kerala’s Kochi to take part in a programme on the invitation of Amrita University last week.

He denied the accusation that he tried to link the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev with the Vedanta.

He said some parts of video were taken out, sending out a distorted message.

“Throughout my life, I never compromised on Sikh ethos. I spoke of setting up a Sikh chair in the university. Guru Nanak’s philosophy promotes “Sarbat Da Bhala” (welfare of all), which was highlighted by me,” he said.

He said, as a baptized Sikh, he highlighted the works undertaken by the GNDU to promote Sikhism, which included digitisation of all Sikh documents available with the university.